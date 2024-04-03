Animal rights protesters have got into a pig slaughterhouse and say they are sitting on top of a CO2 chamber, shutting down operations.

Joey Carbstrong, an activist and film maker, led the protest at Cranswick Country Foods' pig processing plant in Watton in Norfolk.

The activists said they were "exposing the horrifying truth inside an abbattoir".

The group has produced a video from inside the facility, using covert cameras, showing pigs being led into the chamber and slaughtered in different ways.

In response to the video, the RSPCA have launched an investigation and sent an assessor to the site.

Joey Carbstrong posted videos of the group sitting on top of a CO2 chamber on his Instagram page.

Mr Carbstrong said: "We have occupied the gas chamber at Cranswick today in order to bring attention to the horrifying reality of UK slaughterhouses.

"The majority of the UK public are unaware that most pigs in the UK are tortured and killed in CO2 gas. My recently released investigation at Cranswick in Watton, exposes the facade of 'humane slaughter' in this country.

"The damning footage from our latest investigation brings to light the extreme agony, terror and distress these sensitive animals are forced to endure."

Police outside Cranswick Country Foods in Watton, Norfolk. Credit: ITV News

Norfolk Police said they were "dealing with an incident" in Watton.

"Officers were called following reports of a number of protestors had gained entry to a food facility in Brandon Road, Watton at 6.07am," the spokesman added.

On its website, Cranswick Country Foods describes itself as "the largest exporter of pork" supplying markets in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Australia and New Zealand.

In the animal health and welfare brochure, the facility said it had "a strong commitment to embed and maintain high standards of high animal welfare across our operations".

It describes its Watton site on its website as “our dedicated processing facility in Norfolk, producing fresh pork, sausages and added value meal solutions”.

A Cranswick company spokesman said: “There is an ongoing criminal incident taking place at the Cranswick site in Watton, Norfolk, and as such we are unable to comment at this stage.”

An RSPCA spokesperson said "This footage is understandably very upsetting and it’s completely unacceptable to hit any animal.

"We launched an investigation immediately and sent an assessor to the site to discuss this with the abattoir to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

"Our experts have also carried out a detailed analysis of the footage to identify any breaches of the RSPCA welfare standards.

"We can’t currently make any further comment as our investigation is ongoing."

