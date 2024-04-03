Two people have been arrested after the death of a five-month-old baby in temporary accommodation.

Emergency services were called to Seatrade House in North Station Road in Colchester, Essex, at about 6.15am on Tuesday, after concerns were raised over the welfare of the child.

A five-month-old baby was taken to Colchester General Hospital but later died.

The death is being treated as unexpected and is being investigated.

A spokesman for Essex Police said a 23-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman had been arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child.

"We were called to a property in North Station Road, Colchester, by colleagues in the ambulance service shortly after 6.15am on Tuesday following concerns for the welfare of a baby. The five-month-old was taken to hospital, but has, sadly, died.

"Their death is being treated as unexpected and will be further investigated. A 23-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child and released under investigation whilst our inquiries continue."

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service confirmed two ambulances and an ambulance officer vehicle had responded to a call of "an infant with a medical emergency".

