Police are investigating thefts from vehicles destroyed in a fire that broke out at an airport car park.

The fire started on 10 October 2023 with as many as 1,500 cars destroyed in the 12 hour blaze, which closed London Luton Airport and caused major travel disruption.

More than 100 firefighters spent the night battling the blaze, which hundreds of cars unsalvageable.

In January, work began to demolish the burnt-out carpark, which was expected to take 16 weeks.

Bedfordshire Police said officers was working with Luton Airport as it looked into the allegations.

Bedfordshire Police said: "We have been made aware of items being allegedly removed from the now-disused multi-storey car park at London Luton Airport which was affected by a fire in October last year.

"We are working with the airport to investigate these reports."

A Luton Airport spokesperson said all allegations of criminal activity were taken very seriously.

A report in March concluded that the fire at the car park had begun accidentally, spreading from " an electrical fault or component failure, which started in the engine bay of a vehicle while it was in motion".

