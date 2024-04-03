Play Brightcove video

Residents in the Poets area of Bedford organised a surprise gathering and gift for Graham McFiggins on his final postal round

A popular postman has been given £1,500 and surprised by residents on his final round as he retired after almost 40 years of service.

Graham McFiggins began working for Royal Mail in 1984 at the age of 26 and has served the Poets area of Bedford for most of that time.

On Tuesday, the day before his 66th birthday, Mr McFiggins completed his final round and was surprised by Sidney Road residents who came together to thank him for all he has done in the community.

Sonia and Chris Dee, who live on the round, organised a collection for him which was presented at the surprise gathering.

Graham McFiggins has been delivering letters around the poets area of Bedford for the past 30 years. Credit: ITV News

Mrs Dee said: "Graham has been a fantastic postman and is a genuine, kind person who has helped us on many occasions.

"He deserves the recognition and to know how much he has been appreciated all these years."

When Mr McFiggins realised dozens of residents had come together to surprise him, he was almost speechless.

He said: "What can I say... I think I'm going to lose this a bit.

"Incredible. Unbelievable. There's people here who I haven't seen for years who don't even live on my round any more and have moved away.

"They've come out today to do this."

Graham was left almost speechless as dozens of people from his postal round turned out to say farewell

Colleen Atkins organised the farewell event and said the postie will be "greatly missed".

"I have lived in the Poets area for over 40 years and Graham has delivered my letters for 30 of them.

"He’s a friend to everyone, keeps an eye on the area and notices when things aren’t quite right.

"He will be greatly missed but it helps knowing he’s now going to have a well-earned rest."

Those at the gathering all agreed that Mr McFiggins would be missed in the Poets area of Bedford.

One local said: "He’s a breath of fresh air, he smiles all the time, it’s really nice to see him around."

Another added: "What a man. He’s become a friend. I can’t say enough, he’s just the best and we’re really gonna miss him."

