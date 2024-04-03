A serving police officer has been charged with coercive control and theft.

Andrew Bedding, 28, from Ipswich has been suspended from his police constable duties with Suffolk police.

He is charged with three counts of coercive control alleged to have taken place in Witham in Essex between 2018 and 2022.

He is also charged with one count of theft in Basildon in February 2022.

Mr Bedding is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know