There will be no hosepipe ban this summer despite warnings of future heatwaves from Anglian Water bosses.

The water company has said a ban won’t be necessary for the East of England because of its investment in its infrastructure to store water during dry conditions.

Ian Rule, director of water at Anglian Water, said: "We’ve known that the East is likely to see the impacts of the climate emergency more keenly than anywhere else in the UK, and building resilience to climate change has been at the heart of our long-term planning since the 1990s.

"It is one of the reasons why we didn’t need to implement a hosepipe ban, unlike other parts of the UK, in the last long hot summer."

Grafham Water reservoir drying up during the 2022 heatwave. Credit: PA

He added it was clear from this winter that the climate "is going to continue to change at an alarming rate meaning periods of drought and flood are going to become more commonplace".

"While we always welcome a wet winter to replenish our supplies – this winter has been extreme but it does mean we’re in good shape heading into this summer," said Mr Rule.

The infrastructure to store water prevented a hosepipe ban by Anglian Water during the heatwave of 2022.

Anglian Water said its groundwater and reservoir levels were well-prepared for the year – with reservoirs across the region being over 90% full on average.

Large pipes being laid by Anglian Water in Lincolnshire to prevent problems of supply to customers. Credit: Anglian Water

Work has started on a major investment project involving hundreds of kilometres of pipes, which will bring water from the wettest areas in north Lincolnshire to the driest areas in the south and east of Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex.

Anglian Water also hopes to create two new reservoirs in the region, part of a £9bn investment awaiting approval from Ofwat - the body responsible for the water and sewerage industry.

