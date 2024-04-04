The ringleader of a brutal dog-fighting gang was among four people sentenced for their role in abusing animals and forcing them to battle, sometimes to the death.

Philip Harris Ali, 67, had styled himself as "Dr Death" in the dog-fighting world and organised violent and bloody fights, held mostly at the home of an Essex couple, Billy and Amy Leadley, but also abroad.

Ali first came to the attention of the RSPCA after concerns were raised about the welfare of a dog at his home in Manford Way in Chigwell, Essex, in August 2021.

Investigators found four dogs at Ali's home – a pet that was kept inside the house and three other dogs that were kept in kennels in the garden, one of which had scars and scratches on her face.

They also found a portable kennel with two dog running machines.

This evidence prompted an investigation by the RSPCA’s special operations unit, a task force that investigates serious and organised animal crime.

A photograph of a dog fighting pit in France found on Ali's phone. Credit: PA

Ali’s home was then raided on 14 March 2022 by the Metropolitan Police and RSPCA inspectors seized dog-fighting paraphernalia, including a slat-mill, two treadmills, four break sticks and two flirt poles.

They also recovered a DIY vet kit that contained skin staplers, an IV kit, bandages, needles, steroids, antibiotics and painkillers.

Two dogs were taken and placed into RSPCA care.

Ali's phone was found to have hours of WhatsApp voice notes describing and planning dog fights, as well as graphic videos of bloody dog fights and injured dogs.

Police officers also found messages detailing venues and travel arrangements before fights and conversations about training regimes and how the dogs had suffered.

These conversations led to warrants being executed at other addresses, including that of Billy and Amy Leadley, aged 38 and 39, in Bambers Green in Takeley, Essex and Stephen Brown, 56, of Burrow Road in Chigwell, and at a third address in Merseyside.

Sixteen dogs were seized from the Leadleys’ address, including bull breeds thought to have been used for fighting.

Officers found many were kept in poor conditions in a garage, plus two smaller breeds who were removed on welfare grounds from the house.

The Leadleys also owned dog fighting and training equipment and had a dog fighting pit on the property, which was reportedly covered in the blood of multiple dogs.

One dog was seized from the property in Merseyside.

The three men and one woman were all convicted by a jury on Wednesday of a string of offences following a four-week trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.

A dog at Ali's home in Chigwell Credit: PA

Ali, was found guilty of 10 offences under the Animal Welfare Act 2006, including four of keeping and/or training a dog for use in a fight, and two of causing a fight.

Billy Leadley, who was also known as GSK or Green Street Kennels, entered a guilty plea part-way through the trial to one offence of causing unnecessary suffering to a dog by failing to provide veterinary treatment for an injury.

The jury also found him guilty of a further nine offences under the Animal Welfare Act 2006, including keeping a premises for use in fighting, taking part in a fight by refereeing, and keeping and/or training a dog for use in a fight.

His wife Amy Leadley was found guilty of three offences under the Animal Welfare Act 2006, including keeping a premises for use in fighting.

Brown was found guilty of five offences, including three of keeping and/or training a dog for use in an fight.

At the end of the trial, Amy Leadley entered a guilty plea to one offence of failing to meet the needs of seven dogs in their house, while Billy Leadley entered guilty pleas to two additional charges, one of failing to meet the needs of nine dogs being kept outside, and owning a prohibited type of dog.

Speaking outside court following the verdicts, RSPCA special operations unit investigator Chief Insp Ian Muttitt, who gave evidence during the trial, said: "The mobile phone was a goldmine of information and evidence.

"It contained graphic videos and images of brutal dog fights, match reports following organised fights, information relating to some of the men’s travel plans and accommodation for specific fights, as well as messages between a number of the defendants planning fights, talking about training regimes, and discussing the injuries dogs had suffered.

"The information on the phone linked most of the defendants together and we could see that they’d been involved in at least four dog fights; one held in Essex, at the Leadleys’; one in Ireland; and one in France, for which they flew into Bordeaux. The other fight was held at an unknown location in England."

A dog named Dotti was scheduled to fight in March 25 but she was seized by police beforehand. Credit: PA

Mr Muttitt said one of the gruesome match reports showed a dog named Bonnie, who was never located.

She lost a fight within 25 minutes and suffered two possible broken legs in the brawl.

Another fight, which took place between 25 and 27 February 2022 in Ireland, resulted in the death of a dog named Olivia from her injuries.

Mr Muttitt added that another fight involving two dogs named Dotti and Oscar was planned for the weekend of 25 and 26 March 2022, but it did not go ahead as the dogs were seized by police beforehand.

In a voice message sent by Ali and recovered from a phone, he said he intended to reschedule the fights if he got the dogs back from the RSPCA.

Another voice note, sent by Ali to Brown, said both Oscar and Dotti had been matched for fights later in the year, with prize pots of £3,000 and £5,000 respectively.

Amy and Billy Leadley, Ali and Brown will face Chelmsford Crown Court on 3 June for sentencing.

