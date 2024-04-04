Six people have been charged with aggravated trespass after a protest at a pig abattoir.

Operations at the pig processing plant run by Cranswick Country Foods in Watton, Norfolk, were disrupted when animal rights protesters made their way into the site at around 6am on Wednesday.

By early afternoon, Norfolk Police had arrested seven people at the Brandon Road facility, and six have now been charged.

The six arrested have all been charged with aggravated trespass and are due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on 10 May. They are:

Joseph Armstrong, 37, of no fixed abode;

Karl Baker, 26, of Cherry Tree Road, Tunbridge Wells;

Amelia Fishlock, 31, of Cherry Tree Road, Tunbridge Wells;

Douglas Maw, 55, of Main Road, Yapton, Arundel;

Calvin Tasker, 38, of Melen Street, Redditch, Worcestershire.

A seventh person, a woman in her 20s, has been bailed on suspicion of conspiracy to commit aggravated trespass and will appear at Wymondham police investigation centre on 2 July.

