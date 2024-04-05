A drug dealer who ran a county lines operation is beginning a prison sentence of more than five years.

Ali Chaudry ran the Freddy drugs line in Peterborough, and was arrested by police on 7 February.

Officers found two mobile phones in his bedroom and a third in his vehicle, linking him to the drugs line, as well as cannabis and cash.

At Peterborough Crown Court on Thursday, Chaudry was sentenced to five years and five months after previously pleading guilty to one count of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and activating a previous suspended sentence.

Det Con Oliver Campbell, who investigated, said: “Chaudry is the latest drug dealer to be taken off the streets of Cambridgeshire as part of this operation to make the county hostile towards county lines drug dealers and prevent further exploitation of young and vulnerable people.

“We hope this sentenced sends a message that drug dealing won’t be tolerated in our county.”

Chaudry’s arrest was part of what Cambridgeshire Police calls Operation Hypernova 2.0, which has so far seen 51 county lines dismantled and 33 people charged with 93 drug and human trafficking offences.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know