Police are appealing for help to find a missing mother and daughter who were last heard from three weeks ago.

Joana, 39, and her four-year-old daughter Aliannah were reported missing on Wednesday.

They had last been seen at their home in Luton in February, said Bedfordshire Police, and were last heard from three weeks ago.

Police are concerned for their welfare and are asking for the public's support to find them.

Joana is described as black, of slim build and around 5ft 9ins. She has dark shoulder length hair, often worn in a ponytail.

Aliannah is also described as black, slim, with black Afro-style hair, which is often braided.

They are known to have links to the Handsworth area of Birmingham, said police.

"We would urge the community not to speculate on the circumstances of this missing appeal," a spokesman said.

"The best way to support our efforts to locate Joana and Aliannah is to share this post and report any sightings immediately."

Anyone with information should call 101 or report it online, using reference MPL/499/24.

