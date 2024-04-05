An RSPCA rescue centre which says it has been "overrun" by ferrets is appealing for people to come forward to offer them new homes.

The ferrets have either been given up by their previous owners or were found abandoned or straying, said staff at the RSPCA Suffolk Central branch.

They say they are often overlooked by people seeking a rescue animal, as ferrets are not a common choice for a pet.

But they insist the animals each have their own "unique playful and friendly character", making them ideal pets for the right owner.

Centre manager Zoe Barret said: “We have always had a lot of ferrets coming into the centre, but this is the most we have had for a long time. However sadly we just are not getting any interest from people wanting to re-home them and unfortunately these lovely boys and girls are all being overlooked.

“People might not always think that a ferret would be a good pet - but the truth is they are brilliant pets if they are in the right home with the right enrichment. They are very sociable and all have their own funny individual characters. They are wonderful to watch and bring a lot of fun and pleasure to owners' lives."

Brian and Shane came into the RSPCA's care after being removed from a home with a large number of ferrets. Credit: RSPCA

Ideally ferrets should be kept as pairs or in larger groups, say experts. They are considered sociable animals and need regular changes in environment, though they sleep for up to 20 hours a day.

Ms Barret added: “Most ferrets are very curious and enjoy exploring and investigating their environment. This means they need plenty to keep them occupied so they don’t become bored.

"There are many ways to keep them busy, for example giving them plant pots, tunnels and tubes, squeaky toys, and hammocks to explore. You can also hide food around their enclosure for them to find, which helps stimulate natural foraging behaviours.

“Our ferrets are all very unique individuals but they all love to play, chase, race around, play hide and seek, or just enjoy some fuss and a snooze.”

Among the furry friends seeking a new home are Athena, Artemis and Aphrodite who were left in a cage in an alleyway in Stevenage in September.

All three were skinny but otherwise in good health, though the cage in which they were found was strewn with faeces.

This pair - named Wallace and Gromit - have "lots of fun energy which means they absolutely love their free roam playtime", say staff. Credit: RSPCA

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know