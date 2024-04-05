A trainee anaesthetist who stole drugs from the NHS hospital he worked to get "sexual kicks" has been jailed for more than two years.

Jonathon Dean, 32, stole the drugs to inject his girlfriend with during sex. A court heard that he wrote to the Cambridge woman saying "Could have done anything to you - fine line between you not breathing and being unconscious."

The 32-year-old continued: "Good thing I'm a decent anaesthetist. Would f***you senseless."

Judge Philip Grey read some of Dean's messages as he sentenced him at Huntingdon Crown Court. He told Dean: "You stole anaesthetic drugs to get your sexual kicks. That was entirely clear from your messages at the time."

He said the offending was about "wanting chemically enhanced sex and being ina position of dominance and power".

The judge described Dean,who worked at London's Whipps Cross Hospital as "looking forward to playing God with those drugs".

Duncan O'Donnell, prosecuting, said that Dean "had formed a consensual sexualrelationship with a young woman - I don't see it necessary to name her in opencourt".

"That relationship involved high risk sexual intercourse using painkillers andother items," Mr O'Donnell said.

"The case begins with the events of December 14, 2018 when the defendant droveto Cambridge from his home address in Epping (in Essex).

"He took with him an assortment of drugs commonly used in anaesthesia including morphine. These are drugs to which he had access to at his job at Whipps Cross.

"He took the drugs so he could inject them into the young woman as part of an agreed activity. It seems concerns were raised within days to the medical director of WhippsCross Hospital as the young woman had presented herself to another hospital."

Dean admitted at an earlier hearing to nine counts of the theft of drugs fromWhipps Cross Hospital.

Five of the counts, concerning the theft of the drugs cyclizine, ondansetron,propofol, midazolam and morphine, were said to have happened on or beforeDecember 14, 2018.

Three of the counts, involving cyclizine, ondansetron and morphine, were saidto have happened on or before January 28, 2019.

The ninth count of theft, of propofol, was said to have happened betweenJanuary 21 and March 21 of this year, and the judge said he accepted this wasfor "self-medication".Dean also pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing a controlled drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.

One count was of the class A drug morphine on January 28, 2019 and the otherwas of the class C midazolam on December 14, 2018.

Aisha Khan, for Dean, said: "The ultimate punishment is him not being able towork in this profession."

She said that he was "intoxicated by the fantasy and excitement that was beingoffered" by his relationship with the woman.

The barrister described Dean as "a man who has suffered from addiction", andsaid that he was "ashamed for what has occurred".

She said that he had apologised "unreservedly" in a letter to the judge, andshe read some of this out.

In one part, he wrote that he "cannot undo what I have done... what I can dois apologise - I do so unreservedly". In the letter, Dean continued: "I let a lot of people down and brought shame on myself and my profession."

The judge jailed Dean for 25 months and ordered that needles and other medicalitems from his home be confiscated.

