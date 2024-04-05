Play Brightcove video

Ellie Wilcock was diagnosed with bowel cancer when she was just 25, as Stuart Leithes reports

A woman who was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer at 25 has spoken about the inspiration impact of "Bowelbabe" Deborah James, as research suggests cases will rise significantly.

Ellie Wilcock from Peterborough, now 27, was diagnosed in 2022. She was feeling unwell but it was not the diagnosis she was expecting at such a young age.

She said: "My partner and I had just bought a new house. We just got a new dog who we actually picked up three days before I was admitted to A&E.

"So my life was really on track. I was doing a job I love and it just came as such a massive shock. I never thought for a minute it could be cancer. I never thought cancer would happen to me, but it did."

Ms Wilcock said she took inspiration from Dame Deborah James, who was known for talking about her own bowel cancer diagnosis on her podcast.

Dame Deborah was 40 when she died in 2022.

Ms Wilcock said: "I followed Deborah James really closely. She really inspired me and she showed me that you're not a cancer patient all the time, and you can find happiness while living with cancer.

"And it just brought this beacon of positivity to me and my family when we were surrounded by what was quite a scary time.

"We didn't really understand any of the lingo and the doctors and the nurses. it was all quite daunting at the time, and she made it feel so much more digestible for us."

Ms Wilcock's treatment was successful and last summer she got the news that there is now no evidence of the disease.

Ellie Wilcock, a 27-year-old content manager from Peterborough, who was 25 when she was diagnosed with bowel cancer. Credit: Cancer Research UK

The number of new bowel cancer cases each year is projected to rise from just under 43,000 to almost 48,000 by the year 2040 - according to resesarch by the Bowelbabe Fund, set up in memory of Dame Deborah.

There has already been a small increase in the rates of early onset bowel cancer affecting people under 50.

Cancer Research UK said there were symptoms people of all ages should be aware of. These can include:

a change in bowel habits

blood in poo

losing weight but you're not sure why

feeling tired all the time but you're not sure why

a pain or lump in your stomach

It also advised people to see a doctor if they see any changes to their bodies.

