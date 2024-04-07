Peterborough United are two-time winners of the EFL Trophy, after defeating Wycombe in the final at Wembley.

Posh beat fellow League One side Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 on Sunday - shattering the Chairboys' hopes of getting their hands on the trophy for the first time.

Harrison Burrows got the breakthrough with five minutes to go, before Wanderers levelled the score a few minutes later. But it was Burrows again, who got the all important winner in extra time.

Posh were cheered on by nearly 23,000 fans.

Peterborough Cathedral had also been lit up in blue to mark the occasion. Prayers were held there there today before kick off.

Peterborough first held up the silverware 10 years ago in 2014, after beating Chesterfield 3-1 - boss Darren Ferguson was also in charge then.

He will be hoping Sunday's trophy win will invigorate his team to battle for promotion from League One.

They are currently fourth in the standings, fighting to get to the Championship for the second season in a row.

