A total of 11 people have been arrested on the day of the Norwich-Ipswich East Anglian derby.

Police said they were arrested before, during and after the football match on Saturday for offences including criminal damage, throwing an object, anti-social behaviour and letting off a smoke device.

More than 27,000 fans – including 2,020 Ipswich Town fans - attended the match at Carrow Road.

Superintendent Kris Barnard, who led the match-day policing, thanked football fans for showing their support with "good spirit and humour".

He said: "I’d like to thank everybody at Carrow Road this afternoon.

"We know this match means a great deal to both sets of fans who want to show their support and get behind their team, and I’m pleased that they did that with good spirit and humour.

"We always said our policing approach would be friendly and fair and our focus was on those people whose behaviour spoilt the enjoyment or safety of others.

"I want to thank everybody for their understanding and cooperation in helping us to ensure this match passed off safely."

The policing operation had bee months in the planning and involved officers from Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire, British Transport Police, firefighters and the ambulance service.

The derby ended with a 1-0 victory for Norwich, with Marcelino Nunez scoring the only goal with a free-kick in the first half.

It came after a challenge by defender Axel Tuanzebe on Josh Sargent, which caused the striker to go down.

Norwich City extended their unbeaten East Anglian derby run to 15 years and gave their Championship play-off hopes a major boost.

They've won four out of their last five games in the league.

Meanwhile, Ipswich's battle for promotion is ever tighter - they're currently second in the table.

