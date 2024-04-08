Residents in a number of flood risk areas have been told to "act now" after the Environment Agency issued flood warnings across the country.

Seven flood warnings have been issued across the east of England with residents living in Maldon in Essex and North Bank Road alongside the River Nene, east of Peterborough and west of Dog-in-a-Doublet Sluice, told to prepare accordingly.

In Suffolk, there are flood warnings at Bawdsey Quay and Felixstowe Ferry.

While in Norfolk, the picture is even worse with residents in Salthouse, East Cley and Wells Quay in north Norfolk, at Cantley, Brundall and Reedham along the River Yare and also at low-lying properties along the River Waveney near Beccles, all told to prepare for flooding.

There are also more than twenty flood alerts for other rivers across the east of England.

Homes and businesses in the affected areas have been told to "stay safe, and be prepared with a flood kit of essential items, should you need to evacuate your home”.

The warnings have been put in place until the early hours of tomorrow morning (9 April).

Information about the warnings has been posted on the official gov.uk website.

