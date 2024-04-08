Drivers on a dual-carriageway were left at a standstill after a group of alpacas escaped from a local farm and blocked the road.

The herd were seen spread across the A1307 at Hemingford Abbots, near Cambridge on Sunday.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary said they were called to the road at about 2pm.

By the time they arrived the animals had already been secured back in their field.

Footage from drivers shows some of the alpacas appearing to inspecti the road block they caused, as cars queue up waiting for them to leave.

O thers in the herd can be seen grazing on the roadside grass next to a layby.

The alpacas were herded back into their field before police arrived Credit: SWNS

