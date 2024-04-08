A man caused hundreds of pounds worth of damage as he used a drain cover to smash up a bus shelter.

Ronald Naidoo, 43, was seen by a member of the public trying to smash the window at a bus stop on Cambridge's guided busway several times, before finally succeeding.

Naidoo then handed himself in following the damage at Histon on 2 April.

He will spend 16 weeks in prison and was ordered to pay £800 to cover the cost of the damage, following a hearing at Peterborough Magistrates' Court.

PC Krzysztof Echolc, from Cambridgeshire Police, said: "Naidoo’s mindless actions caused hundreds of pounds worth of damage and great inconvenience to the local community in Histon.

"I hope this sentence gives him time to reflect on his senseless actions and I sincerely hope he thinks twice before repeating them.”

