Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was raped in broad daylight.

The incident occurred during the late of afternoon on Sunday 7 April along the Gipping Valley River Path, off Station Road East in Stowmarket, Suffolk.

The victim, a woman in her twenties, was approached by a man at the nearby train station before she was dragged to the scene and attacked.

Suffolk police have put up a cordon around the area while enquiries are carried out.

Det Insp Mark Hughes said: “I can understand this is concerning for residents in the area. This is a very serious incident, and the victim is being supported by specialist officers.

“Additional patrols have been put in place and residents will likely see an increased presence of both uniform and non-uniform officers while the investigation continues.

Detectives are appealing for any potential witnesses, including anyone near the Gipping Valley River Path, Stowmarket railway station or Station Road East, between 3pm and 8pm on 7 April.

Suffolk Police are also keen to hear from anyone with a property nearby that has CCTV or a doorbell camera, or any motorists with dashcam footage who were driving by, to review the footage for anything that may be of assistance.

