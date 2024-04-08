A 19-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to preparing an act of terrorism.

Alfie Coleman was charged as part of an investigation relating to “extreme right-wing terrorism”, Scotland Yard said.

The teenager, of Tailors Close in Braintree, Essex, pleaded not guilty at a hearing at the Old Bailey on Monday to a single count of preparing an act of terrorism on 29 September 2023.

Coleman admitted 10 offences of possessing terrorist material on the same date.

Books Coleman allegedly had in his possession included Anarchists Cookbook version 2000, Knife Fighting Techniques from Folsom Prison and White Resistance Manual, the court heard.

He also pleaded guilty to attempting to possess a prohibited firearm which had a barrel of less than 30cm in length, as well as 200 rounds of 9mm ammunition without holding a firearm certificate.

Coleman, wearing a grey fleece, spoke to confirm his name via video link from HMP Bullingdon and was remanded back into custody by Judge Mark Lucraft KC.

A trial has been scheduled for 21 October at the Old Bailey, which is expected to last for four weeks.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know