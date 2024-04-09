'A loud bang and sparks' - charging e-bike fire destroys flat

An e-bike that was left on charge overnight caught fire, completely destroying the ground floor of a flat.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service were called to an address in Gloucester Avenue in Chelmsford, Essex, where neighbours said they "heard a loud bang and saw sparks coming out of the front door".

Watch Manager Andy Edwards said: "Thankfully the occupants noticed the fire quickly and were able to get out unharmed but it could have been a very different story.

The entire ground floor of the flat was badly damaged by the blaze and the first floor suffered smoke and heat damage.

A ground floor flat in Chelmsford was destroyed by fire after a blaze caused by a charging e-bike. Credit: Essex Fire & Rescue Service

Mr Edwards added: "The incident highlights the importance of charging e-bikes and e-scooters safely and making sure chargers and batteries are in a good condition."

The occupants of the property in Chelmsford are being supported by the Red Cross.

The incident comes after several fire incidents involving e-bikes and e-scooters over the past twelve months.

A Luton home was gutted after a home-made e-bike caught fire while it was charging in March 2023.

A woman and her two young children died in a house fire in Cambridge in July 2023 which it's believed was caused by an e-bike that was left on charge.

And Five pets had to be rescued from a blaze caused by a charging e-bike in Southend in October 2023.

Essex Fire Service has offered safety advice for e-bike owners:

Buy your e-bike from a reputable retailer and follow the manufacturer's guidance on charging and storing

Store your e-scooter outside and away from escape routes

Always charge it during the day when you are at home

Do not over-charge it – once it is fully charged, unplug it and turn the charger off

Register it at registermyappliance

Avoid storing, using or charging batteries at very high or low temperatures

Check your battery regularly. If it gets damaged it could catch fire

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know