'A loud bang and sparks' - charging e-bike fire destroys flat

A ground floor flat was destroyed after a fire caused by an ebike that was left on charge, say fire chiefs. Credit: Essex Fire and Rescue Service

Essex Fire and Rescue Service were called to an address in Gloucester Avenue in Chelmsford, Essex, where neighbours said they "heard a loud bang and saw sparks coming out of the front door".

Watch Manager Andy Edwards said: "Thankfully the occupants noticed the fire quickly and were able to get out unharmed but it could have been a very different story.

The entire ground floor of the flat was badly damaged by the blaze and the first floor suffered smoke and heat damage.

Mr Edwards added: "The incident highlights the importance of charging e-bikes and e-scooters safely and making sure chargers and batteries are in a good condition."

The occupants of the property in Chelmsford are being supported by the Red Cross.

The incident comes after several fire incidents involving e-bikes and e-scooters over the past twelve months.

A Luton home was gutted after a home-made e-bike caught fire while it was charging in March 2023.

A woman and her two young children died in a house fire in Cambridge in July 2023 which it's believed was caused by an e-bike that was left on charge.

And Five pets had to be rescued from a blaze caused by a charging e-bike in Southend in October 2023.

Essex Fire Service has offered safety advice for e-bike owners:

  • Buy your e-bike from a reputable retailer and follow the manufacturer's guidance on charging and storing

  • Store your e-scooter outside and away from escape routes

  • Always charge it during the day when you are at home

  • Do not over-charge it – once it is fully charged, unplug it and turn the charger off

  • Register it at registermyappliance

  • Avoid storing, using or charging batteries at very high or low temperatures

  • Check your battery regularly. If it gets damaged it could catch fire

