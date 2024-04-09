Police investigating a suspected arson attack on a popular community hub have arrested two 13-year-old boys.

Fire crews were called to the centre in Billericay, Essex, after a fire started in a storage area at the back of the Chantry House building on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the fire caused substantial damage to the High Street building, which is used to support community groups and projects.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service sent four crews to the scene and the High Street had to be closed while they controlled the blaze.

Officers said the blaze was suspicious and police launched an investigation.

The following day two 13-year-old boys were arrested.

They have been released on bail while investigations continue.

The fire at the rear of the building in Billericay caused significant damage Credit: Essex Fire and Rescue

Insp Steve Parr said: “We know there has been significant and understandable concern since this fire, which has caused damage to a vital community resource used by many in the area.

“I would like to reassure the community in Billericay we are carrying out an in-depth investigation into the circumstances around this fire.

“Anyone with any information, or concerns, following this incident should of course reach out to us.”

