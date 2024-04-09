Play Brightcove video

Drivers were left open-mouthed as they watched a 4x4 plough through level crossing barriers, smashing them to pieces just moments before a train was due to pass.

The collision happened at about 7pm on Saturday at the crossing at Spooner Row in Norfolk.

A driver caught the incident on her dashcam as she waited for the barriers to rise, capturing the 4x4 approaching from the opposite direction at speed and appearing not to slow.

The vehicle smashes through the crossing gates and sends fragments of the barrier spinning into the air, leaving passengers and drivers in visible shock as they emerge from their stationary cars.

The driver of the 4x4 is being sought by police.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: "We received reports of a vehicle damaging the barrier at Spooner Row level crossing in Norfolk shortly after 7pm on Saturday, 6 April.

"Inquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 485 of 06/04/2024.”

