The body of a man has been found in a stretch of river, hours after a man in his 30s was reported missing.

The discovery was made by firefighters searching the River Wensum in Norwich, at about 10.20am on Tuesday.

An area off the Marriott's Way footpath, at the rear of the Go Outdoors shop, has been cordoned off.

It follows reports of what police called "a high-risk missing man" aged in his 30s, who was last seen in Norwich on Monday night.

The man's body was found on a stretch of the River Wensum. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Emergency services including police, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, and the National Police Air Service helicopter were all involved in the search which included drones and fire water rescue boat.

They were seen searching on Monday evening near the bridge at the Ribs of Beef pub, on Magdalen Street.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances around the incident.

The death is not believed to be suspicious, said Norfolk Police, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know