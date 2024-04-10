A man has been arrested and a gun has been seized after what police described as an "appalling display of violence" after a shooting in a residential area of a town.

Police were called to Baldock Close in Luton at 6.24pm on Saturday, following reports of five men fighting with weapons.

A short time later, witnesses also heard gun shots, said Bedfordshire Police.

A police cordon was placed around Baldock Close, Drayton Road, Tomlinson Avenue and Purcell Road, and detectives found a number of discarded weapons including knives and a firearm.

One man was taken to hospital but his injuries are not life-threatening.

A 21-year-old man from Luton was arrested on suspicion of affray, violent disorder and possession of firearm.

One of the suspects is described as a white man, while the other three suspects are described as black and in their 20s.

Det Insp Scott Fowler said: “This was an appalling display of violence and disregard for public safety that no doubt has left residents feeling deeply concerned.

"I would like to address these concerns and reassure the public that we are investigating this incident as matter of priority.

"Community teams have been deployed to the area to provide a visible police presence.

"I must stress the importance of witnesses coming forward and sharing any information they have – no matter how irrelevant it may seem."Witness accounts are invaluable to police investigations and make a significant difference to our inquiries."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know