An explosives obsessive who once requested to throw a grenade on Jim'll Fix It was injured in a blast at his family home, a court has heard.

Bomb disposal teams, along with other emergency services were called to Loring Road in Sharnbrook, near Bedford, after a blast on 10 April last year.

Matthew Haydon suffered wounds to his chest and hands when he allegedly caused an explosion at the four-bedroom property in a residential cul-de-sac.

Afterwards, the 48-year-old told police of a longstanding interest in weaponry, citing his request to the former children's show Jim'll Fix It.

He said he had been "researching" explosives after being affected by what had happened at an Ariana Grande concert, in an apparent reference to the Manchester suicide bombing.

Bomb disposal teams at the scene in April 2023 Credit: ITV News Anglia

Opening the Old Bailey trial, prosecutor Margia Mostafa said the defendant had lived with his mother at the family home in Bedfordshire.

His mother, who had been away for the weekend, returned home on 10 April and heard a loud bang from Haydon's home laboratory, jurors were told.

Haydon was shouting "Help me, help me", having suffered burns and bleeding.

Neighbours also heard a loud thudding boom, felt their house shake and saw that the defendant's window had smashed, jurors were told.

After being treated in hospital, Haydon was interviewed by police and admitted causing the explosion, the court heard.

He said: "I don't believe it was malicious. It was an accident. It wasn't an intended detonation."

He said he had always been "obsessed with all kinds of weaponry, explosives in particular".

"I think I wrote off to Jim'll Fix It to ask if I could throw a hand grenade," he said.

The defendant also told police he had issues related to attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Police at the scene in Loring Road, Sharnbrook. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Police searched the defendant's home laboratory and seized chemicals, equipment, electronic devices, and handwritten notes, the court was told.

On his laptop were instructions for explosives and there was evidence that he had bought chemicals online, jurors heard.

They were were shown footage of the defendant carrying out various experiments with explosives which were found on a camera.

Damage to Haydon's T-shirt and an orange glove he had been wearing showed he had been in "close proximity" to the explosion, the court heard.

Ms Mostafa said: "The prosecution say that, on 10 April 2023, he caused by an improvised explosive device an explosion of a nature likely to endanger life - including his own - or cause serious damage to property."

She said the defendant accepted he had mixed chemicals which caused an explosion but disputed that the level of explosive used was sufficient to endanger life or property.

Haydon denies a single charge of causing an explosion likely to endanger life or property.

The trial continues.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know