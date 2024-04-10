He has been the poster boy of British gymnastics for years and is a three-times Olympic champion - but Max Whitlock has confirmed that he will retire after the Paris Olympics this summer.

In a post on X, the Hertfordshire gymnast revealed that Paris would be his fourth and final Olympic Games as he described preparing for "my final chapter of my career".

"From London, to Rio, to Tokyo. Your support throughout this journey means the world as I build towards Paris Olympic Games," he said.

Max Whitlock reflected on his incredible career in a montage posted to his social media pages

The 31-year-old grew up in Hemel Hempstead and trained at the Sapphire School of Gymnastics from the age of six.

He then moved to the South Essex Gymnastics Club in Basildon.

During his glittering 24-year career, he won three Olympic gold titles at London 2012, Rio 2016 and Toyko 2020, as well as three world titles to become Britain's most successful gymnast of all time.

Whitlock was a talented gymnast from a young age. Credit: PA

He made history at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games when he won Great Britain’s first medal in the all-around event for 108 years, before becoming the first British gold medallist in artistic gymnastics with victory in the floor and pommel horse events.

His first games also brought podium success, with bronze in the men's pommel horse and as part of the men's team category.

But in 2017 he admitted to ITV News Anglia that marrying his childhood sweetheart was more nerve-wracking than the Olympics.

Whitlock was recognised with an OBE in the 2022 New Year Honours.

