Fresh drone pictures released by Luton Airport show recent progress on the demolition compared to shots taken in the weeks after the blaze.

Six months after the devastating fire which tore through an airport car park, work to demolish the ruined building is nearing completion.

London Luton Airport has released fresh drone images showing progress at the site following the blaze on 10 October last year.

A report last month revealed the cause of the 12-hour fire, which is thought to have destroyed around 1,500 vehicles.

The airport said work at the site was progressing well, with nearly two-thirds of the car park building demolished, while three-quarters of the cars inside had been removed by salvage experts.

Drone images show most of the multi-storey car park has been demolished. Credit: London Luton Airport

Clearance of the site is expected to be finished next month, paving the way for a major building project to replace the fire-damaged wreck with a new four-storey car park.

Drone pictures released shortly after the fire showed the extent of the damage as a crane moved in to begin removing ruined cars stranded on the roof of the burnt-out building.

An airport spokesperson said: "The replacement car park will accommodate 1,940 vehicles and feature a ground level drop-off zone to provide passenger drop-off, collection, and parking options.

"In addition to meeting all current fire and safety regulatory requirements, the new car park will incorporate a fire suppressant system."

The airport was forced to defend itself after it was revealed the original car park did not have a sprinkler system.

When it is finished late next year, the airport's short-term parking capacity will be restored to approximately 4,000 vehicles.

The fire tore through the building on the night of 10 October 2023. Credit: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

In the meantime the airport is developing a temporary drop-off zone closer to the terminal, which should open this summer.

In the interim period, a free drop-off and pick-up zone continues to operate from LLA’s mid-stay car park - a short walk to the Terminal building with a frequent shuttlebus service.

Alberto Martin, chief executive at London Luton Airport said: “The dismantling of the car park has been a precise and painstaking process, and its proximity to passengers, buildings, aircraft and the Luton DART railway station has added to the project’s complexity."

Mr Martin said the airport was also working on other improvements including a £20m refurbishment of the security hall this summer featuring state-of-the art scanner technology to speed up processing times.

