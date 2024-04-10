A chief constable could face criminal charges after an independent investigation found that he may have misled people about his military service.

The police watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has been examining allegations that the suspended chief constable of Northamptonshire Police, Nick Adderley, misrepresented his military career.

Complaints were first made against Mr Adderley last September over his decision to wear military medals relating to the Falklands War - at which time he would have been just 15 years old.

Mr Adderley was suspended after the claims were made against him.

On Wednesday, the IOPC revealed that it had concluded its investigation, which had resulted in a file of evidence being sent to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

The CPS will now decide whether or not to bring any charges against Mr Adderley.

It will now be up to the CPS to decide whether Mr Adderley faces any criminal charges Credit: PA

In a statement issued last year, Mr Adderley said he had always worn his own medals alongside two medals his brothers gave him to wear when one became critically ill and one moved overseas.

As well as expressing disappointment at what he said he were "leaked" details of a "very personal family issue", he said he had changed the side of his chest on which he wore his brothers' medals after seeking advice.

IOPC regional director Emily Barry said: “Following careful investigation, we have now submitted an evidential report to the Crown Prosecution Service. It will be for the CPS to consider whether to bring any criminal charge.

“A referral to the CPS is made when the IOPC investigation indicates that a criminal offence may have been committed.

"It does not mean that criminal charges will necessarily follow.

"The CPS will decide whether charges should be brought, based on the test set out in the Code for Crown Prosecutors.”

In January, the IOPC also recommended that Mr Adderley face a gross misconduct hearing.

