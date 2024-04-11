A life-sized statue in memory of a murdered MP has been unveiled along the seafront of his beloved home city, nearly three years after his death.

The statue of Sir David Amess stands on Chalkwell seafront in Southend, overlooking the estuary and pier - which were some of the MP's favourite parts of the city.

"It was crucial to ensure that the location was perfect, as I know David would have settled for nothing less," said Sir David's widow, Lady Julia Amess.

"Being able to incorporate all of David’s favourite aspects of Southend, but especially the seafront played a key part in the choosing of this location and it’s one I am sure he would’ve loved.

"I hope that the statue will serve as a reminder of David’s total dedication to the city of Southend and its people.

"As a family, we are so proud of all he achieved. He is missed every day - but his light remains."

From left, Sir David's widow, Lady Julia Amess, sculptor Andrew Lilley and Southend West MP Anna Firth. Credit: Anna Firth MP

Islamic extremist Ali Harbi Ali stabbed to death the veteran MP while he was holding his weekly constituency surgery in October 2021.

Ali, 26, attacked 69-year-old Sir David, the MP for Southend West, at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea.

Ali, from Kentish Town, north London attacked Sir David more than 20 times with a carving knife, and was then wrestled to the ground by police officers.

He will die in jail after the sentencing judge took the rare step of imposing a full-life order.

Credit: ITV News Anglia

The statue, designed by British sculptor Andrew Lilley sits on top of a plinth, surrounded by rose bushes, which were Sir David's favourite flowers.

The unveiling in the Southend sunshine, was attended by a number of dignitaries, including Dame Priti Patel and the former MP Ann Widdecombe.

A number of dignitaries, including former MP Ann Widdecombe and the former Home Secretary Priti Patel attended the unveiling. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Anna Firth, Sir David's successor as MP for Southend West, told ITV News Anglia that it was a bittersweet day.

"It is a difficult day for the family and I just really, really hope the statue is comforting and provides a place of solace for them as well as being such a symbol of such an outstanding, amazing MP.

"I made it my mission to build on Sir David's legacy as he was such a fabulous MP. He put people above politics," she added.

"There are lots of wonderful tributes to Southend. Some might last a few years, some might last decades but this will last forever and I hope this will ensure his light will last forever."

Crowds gathered to watch the unveiling. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know