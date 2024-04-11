Two men are being treated in hospital with serious injuries after a second reported shooting in a county in just four days.

Bedfordshire Police were called to Woodview Lodge in Hitchin Road, Arlesey, on Tuesday evening to reports of a firearm going off.

One man in his 20s and the other in his 30s were found with injuries not believed to be life-threatening and were taken to hospital.

Police stepped up patrols in the area as they appealed for witnesses.

Det Insp Scott Fowler said: “We would particularly like to identify the users of a grey or silver five-door Mercedes C or E class that was seen in the area at the time of the offence.”

It comes after a man was arrested and a gun seized after a shooting in Baldock Close in Luton on Saturday 6 April.

Bedfordshire Police said at this stage they did not believe the two cases were connected.

