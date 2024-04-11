Six men were found in a lorry trailer after police received a desperate 999 call from someone warning them: "We can't breathe".

Cambridgeshire Police said they received a curtailed 999 call from a person in the trailer of a refrigerated articulated lorry travelling on the M11 into the county on Tuesday.

The caller told police that they could not breathe, before the call dropped out.

The control room used a specialist app to track the location of the moving lorry and officers managed to catch up with it on the A142 between Ely and Soham.

Six men were found in the trailer, having travelled from France earlier in the morning.

All the men were checked over by the ambulance service.

They were then taken into custody in relation to immigration offences.

The UK Border Agency has launched an investigation.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know