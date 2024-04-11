A wealthy Chinese businessman has told a jury how he was snatched from a golf course and kept in a cage by a gang who demanded a $15m cryptocurrency ransom.

Dylan Huang, aged in his 30s, was playing golf last October with his PA and two other women at Brocket Hall in Hertfordshire when five men jumped out of a car and rushed at him.

St Albans Crown Court heard a gun was pointed at him, he was hit in the face and forced into the back of a black Audi Q7, which sped off.

Tianfu Guo, 35, of no fixed address, is standing trial charged with conspiracy to kidnap, blackmail and possession of an imitation firearm.

In a recorded interview with the police, Mr Huang, who lives in London and Singapore, said he tried hard to resist but was hit in the face.

He said: “They put me on the back seat of the car with somebody holding my head and the other holding my feet. They put a cover to my head. I couldn’t see anything.

“In the car I tried to resist and tried to kick the door. I was told if I tried to do this again they would kill me with a knife straight away.

"They put me down in the space between the back seat and the front seat."

Speaking through a Mandarin interpreter, he said they drove for another two hours before he was taken to a house and placed in a cage.

“I couldn’t stand up. My legs couldn’t stretch straight. My head was covered and they had already put handcuffs on my hands and legs.”

Mr Huang who lives in London and Singapore, was playing golf at Brocket Hall when he was allegedly kidnapped and held to ransom. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Prosecutor Russell Pyne said: “Mr Huang was taken to a property at Thursley near Guildford in Surrey, where was blindfolded and tape was put over his mouth.

"He was walked up some spiral stairs before being placed in a cage, where he could not stand up straight. He was given food but was not allowed out to use the lavatory.

The prosecutor said the victim was asked about his means and how a ransom would be paid.

“After several hours it seemed the kidnappers were getting angry. They started to hurt him - hitting his leg with some sort of object.”

But the court heard that his 30-hour ordeal suddenly ended when he was driven off in a car and released in a remote area in Cobham, Surrey, when he managed to raise the alarm at a house.

Mr Huang told the police that no ransom had been paid to the men.

The trial is taking place at St Albans Crown Court. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Andrew Scott, the property manager at Brocket Hall, told the jury of six men and six women he was in a meeting when he was alerted by a noise that sounded "like somebody was being beaten up".

He said he saw three or four Asian people on top of someone.

“I saw handcuffs on his wrists. They dragged him across to a black car. He was very frightened. He was screaming," he said.

In a statement, another member of staff, Sarah Reeves-Hart, said she saw the victim on the floor.

She said: “They were punching him in the torso. He was face-up.

“The victim had been handcuffed. They dragged him to a parked car and bundled him in.”

Mr Pyne told the jury six other suspects are all believed to have left the UK.

The jury were shown pictures of the six suspects heading through departures at Heathrow Airport on their way to China.

In police interviews Guo said he had nothing to do with the kidnap.

The trial continues.

