Premier League club Luton Town have released a powerful social media video revealing the extend of racist abuse aimed at players - and filmed backroom staff reading the offensive messages.

In a post on social media, Hatters staff, along with manager Rob Edwards, revealed how "angry and upset" they have been left by the abuse aimed at some of the first-team squad.

The club said there had been numerous incidents where players have been sent what they describe as "disgraceful, callous and cowardly" messages on social media.

Bedfordshire Police said it supported the video for showing "the real-life impact of online abuse that people (including our local team’s players) may face" - and was working with the club to identify those responsible.

The topic is not a new one for the club's players.

Elijah Adebayo was subjected to abuse after the club's defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in October 2023.

Elijah Adebayo celebrates scoring against QPR. Credit: PA

At the time the Hatters said it was the third incident in less than a year that the 24-year-old had been targeted.

An alleged racist comment made towards striker Carlton Morris was also reported during the Boxing Day clash against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

The Hatters' powerful social media video was released as part of the Premier League's #NoRoomforRacism campaign, which aims to promote equality, diversity and inclusion in football.

It has already been viewed hundreds of thousands of times in less than 24 hours.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: "Bedfordshire Police approaches hate crime and online abuse with zero-tolerance, as abuse and discrimination of any kind has no place in society.

"We will continue to work with Luton Town Football Club and the team’s social media providers to secure evidence that will enable us to try and identify the individuals posting or making inappropriate comments/videos with the aim of bringing them to justice."

