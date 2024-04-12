The government is facing a High Court challenge from campaigners who claim it has left the country "completely under-prepared" for the impacts of climate change.

Campaigner Kevin Jordan was made homeless shortly before Christmas when his house in Hemsby on the Norfolk coast was demolished after erosion left it in danger of collapsing into the sea.

In a case believed to be the first of its kind in the country Mr Jordan, the environmental group Friends of the Earth, and a disability campaigner, are bringing the High Court challenge.

A judge has now granted a hearing on the case in June.

Mr Jordan's former home at the Marrams in Hemsby around the time of Storm Babet in 2023. Credit: Kevin Jordan

"This country is completely under-prepared for the impacts of climate change, and the threat it poses to the homes, lives and livelihoods of thousands of people across the country," said Mr Jordan.

"When I bought my house 14 years ago, I was told it would be safe for about another 100 years. It wasn't.

"I may have lost my home to climate change, but the fight goes on.

"I hope this legal challenge forces the government to draw up a more ambitious and effective climate adaptation plan that better protects us all."

Kevin Jordan at his former home in the Marrams, Hemsby, last year which eventually had to be demolished. Credit: ITV News Anglia

At least six properties in the Norfolk seaside town had to be demolished last year due to cliff erosion.

The case focuses on the government's national adaptation programme setting out action to cope with the impacts of climate change, including flooding, rising sea levels and severe heat waves.

The campaigners argue the government is failing to meet its obligations under the Climate Change Act to adapt the country to global warming and that the failure breaches their human rights.

Friends of the Earth campaigner Alison Dilworth said they were delighted the High Court had agreed to hear the case.

"The government's adaptation programme - which should be a plan to protect us all from the accelerating impacts of the climate crisis - is completely inadequate and puts people's lives at risk.

"We know the most marginalised communities, including disabled people, are most at risk and largely excluded from planning and preparedness work.

"We hope our legal challenge will lead to a robust new plan that helps safeguard people, property and infrastructure from the consequences of a rapidly warming planet."

A government spokesperson said: "Our third National Adaptation Programme sets out a robust five-year plan to strengthen infrastructure, promote a greener economy, and safeguard food production in the face of the climate challenges we face.

"We are investing billions to improve the UK’s climate resilience, including £5.2bn in flood and coastal schemes.

"We are unable to comment further while legal proceedings are ongoing."

