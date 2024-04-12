A police team who spotted a wanted man working as a delivery rider arrested him - then decided to deliver his remaining takeaways to the waiting customers.

Two Suffolk Police officers were out on patrol in Cardinal Park in Ipswich on the evening of Tuesday 9 April when they saw Mohammed Fashi, who was sought on a warrant for failing to appear at court in connection with an incident of affay.

In a post on Facebook, Ipswich Police said the 21 year old still had two orders to deliver at the time.

"The officers, being keen takeaway food enthusiasts, personally delivered the burgers on their way to custody after a crash course in how to operate the delivery app," they said.

"Ipswich police delivering Justice and Big Macs," they joked.

