A man who raped a woman and then used her stolen bank card at a service station on his way home has been jailed.

Florin Buti, 19, travelled to Cambridge city centre from London in the early hours of 13 February 2022 with three other men.

They saw the victim walking alone in Sidney Street, Cambridge, and led her into a car, before driving to a secluded location outside the city.

Buti and two other men raped the woman and then drove her back into the city centre where she contacted police.

Later, Buti used the victim’s bank card at a service station in the London area.

Detectives used CCTV to trace the group's movements. The car was traced to an address in London where it had been sold within hours of the offence. The vehicle was seized, and crucial evidence recovered.

Buti, of Ridgwell Road, London, denied rape and fraud by false representation, but he was found guilty following a trial at Peterborough Crown Court. He was jailed eight years and four months.

In November 2022 Florin Sardaru, 27, and Carlos Sali, 19, from London were jailed for 12 years and four months and seven years and 11 months respectively after admitting the rape on the first day of their trial.

DC Katie Housham said: “Buti thought he could get away with his part in this horrific offence, but he was wrong. I’m pleased he has now faced justice.

“I would like to commend the victim in this case for the bravery she has shown throughout the investigation and court process.

“Buti and the other defendants in this case clearly went looking for a woman to attack and their predatory behaviour was clear to see on the CCTV footage."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know