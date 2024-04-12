Elections for police and crime commissioners are taking place across the country on 2 May.

PCCs are elected every four years and their job is to hold the police force in their area to account.

They set the budget and make sure the money is spent effectively, appoint the chief constables, and outline the priorities.

In certain areas - including Essex and Northamptonshire in the East - the commissioners also hold the fire service to account.

This year, the voting system has changed to first past the post - meaning voters can only vote for one candidate and whoever has the most votes will win. Previously, voters would list a first and second preference candidate.

Below is a full list of candidates for PCC elections across the East of England:

Who are the candidates for PCC in Cambridgeshire?

Edna Murphy, Lib Dem

Darryl Preston, Conservative (PCC for Cambridgeshire since 2021)

Anna Smith, Labour

Who are the candidates for PCC in Bedfordshire?

Festus Akinbusoye, Conservative (PCC for Bedfordshire since 2021)

Jas Parmar, Lib Dem

John Tizard, Labour

Who are the candidates for PCC in Thames Valley (covering Milton Keynes and Buckinghamshire)?

Tim Bearder, Lib Dem

Matthew Barber, Conservative (PCC for Thames Valley since 2021)

Tim Starkey, Labour

Who are the candidates for PCC in Hertfordshire?

Jonathan Ash-Edwards, Conservative

Tom Plater, Labour

Sean Prendergast, Lib Dem

David Lloyd (Conservative) has been the PCC for Hertfordshire since the role began in November 2012 but is stepping down.

Who are the candidates for PFCC in Northamptonshire?

Martyn Emberson, Conservative

Ana Savage Gunn, Lib Dem

Danielle Stone, Labour

Stephen Mold (Conservative), PFCC for Northamptonshire since 2016, is not standing for re-election.

Who are the candidates for PFCC in Essex?

Adam Fox, Labour

Keiron Franks, Lib Dem

Roger Hirst, Conservative (PFCC for Essex since 2016)

Who are the candidates for PCC in Norfolk?

John Crofts, Lib Dem

Giles Orpen-Smellie, Conservative (PCC for Norfolk since 2021)

Martin Schmierer, Green

Sarah Taylor, Labour

Who are the candidates for PCC in Suffolk?

Tim Passmore, Conservative (PCC for Suffolk since the role began in 2012)

Rachel Smith-Lyte, Green

Sir Robin Wales, Labour

