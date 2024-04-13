A father who buried his late son with his London Marathon medal is taking on the race for a third time, wearing a superhero cape to remember him and other ill children.

Ceri Menai-Davis, 41, is running the 26.2-mile race for his own charity which supports parents of children undergoing cancer treatment following the loss of his son, Hugh, two years ago.

Mr Menai-Davis' charity, It's Never You, is campaigning for Hugh's Law which wants better financial support for parents whose children are undergoing lengthy hospital stays.

His cape features Hugh's name as well as the names of 200 other children who are living with or have died from cancer.

He said: "These are all children under the age of 14 going through an absolutely horrid time and the idea is the cape signifies their courage.

"I thought 'How can I best show these children as superheroes?' which is what they are."

Mr Menai-Davis, from Hertford, ran his first marathon in 2021 - a day before his son's funeral. He ran his second a year later.

Mr Menai-Davis' son, Hugh, died from rhabdomyosarcoma - a rare form of cancer in September 2021. Credit: PA

This time he is hoping to run the race in under six hours - which would be a personal best.

He said: “I actually buried him with my first medal, so I never got a medal from the first [London Marathon] that I did.

"Everyone’s running for someone or something. That’s the most amazing thing about it.

“It’s not the running that’s addictive, it’s the feeling of the crowds cheering you on.”

The cape features the names of 200 children who are living with or died from cancer Credit: Ceri Menai-Davis

W ith his wife Frances, he co-founded the charity in March 2022 and campaigns for furlough-style payments to parents caring for sick children who stay in hospital for long periods of time.

He is hoping his run will raise awareness of the issue.

He said: “As we know from the work that we’ve been doing they’re left on their own, they’re isolated.

“They don’t have any support. They’re given the worst news ever and it’s just to give something back to them.”

The charity has so far raised more than £2,000.

