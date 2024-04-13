Police are urging lorry drivers and haulage company bosses to be aware of thieves targeting lorries and HGVs for their fuel.

It follows several incidents in recent weeks where HGVs have had diesel stolen from their tanks while they were parked overnight in laybys and lorry parks on the A14.

In total, nine offences have been reported in lorry parks and laybys in the Bury St Edmunds area of Suffolk since 1 March alone.

In the latest case, thieves struck in a lorry park off the A14 at Rougham overnight between 5 and 6 April.

In the Ipswich area, four cases have been reported along the A14 and A12 corridor since March, including HGVs targeted at the Copdock Interchange.

Suffolk Police fear that the number of thefts is actually higher, as not all cases are reported.

Supt Matthew Carney said: “We have seen a number of these types of thefts this year.

"Thieves are damaging and breaking fuel caps in a bid to get to the fuel and I would urge any lorry drivers and haulage company owners to take steps to prevent themselves from becoming victims.

“If you are a victim, please report the incident as soon as possible.

"Equally, if you witness any suspicious activity, for example people tampering with lorries late at night, please report this straight away via 999 as this gives us the best chance to catch those responsible.”

