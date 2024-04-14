Council leader under pressure to resign over domestic abuse allegations

A council leader in Northamptonshire is under pressure to resign after allegations of domestic violence.

The claims about Jonathan Nunn, leader of West Northamptonshire Council, appeared in the current affairs magazine Private Eye.

Opposition councillors have since described Mr Nunn's position as “untenable”.

Mr Nunn said he had always been "open and honest" about his conviction for assault 20 years ago.

He added that recent allegations were "unfounded".

The local Labour, Lib Dem and Independent groups have released separate statements calling for the council leader to stand down.

Wendy Randall, Leader of the West Northants Labour Group, said: “We councillors have rightly made a commitment to working to end domestic violence and supporting survivors and their families.

"It is vital this mission is not undermined by the doubt that has been cast on the suitability and integrity of the council’s leadership to speak out on this serious matter."

In a statement, Mr Nunn said: “I have always been open and honest about the fact that 20 years ago I received a conviction for assault and a community order - I have spoken publicly about this before and this has also been a matter of public record for many years, since before I was elected as a borough and now a unitary councillor by members of the public and became council leader.

"Domestic abuse is never acceptable and I regret my past mistakes. This past behaviour is not something I am proud of, and in the many years that have since passed I have worked hard to make up for the past by trying to contribute something positive.

"Central to this has been working hard as a councillor to put as much as I can back into my local community, helping me to see new and fresh perspectives that have helped me to grow as a person."

Mr Nunn added that someone was now seeking to "discredit" him with "unfounded accusations of abuse".

He said he had contacted the police about the issue.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know