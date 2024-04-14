Police are hunting for the owners of a house in which a cannabis farm worth more than £250,000 was discovered.

People had been seen using cannabis outside the property in Honeysuckle Gardens in Hatfield, Hertfordshire, which alerted police.

When they turned up at the property on Monday, they found five rooms inside the house were being used to grow cannabis.

Altogether, they gathered between 460 and 480 plants, which would have had an approximate street value of more than £250,000, said officers.

No one was at the property at the time and an investigation is now taking place to find those responsible.

The cannabis farm was then dismantled and destroyed.

Sgt Robert Wilson, from the Welwyn Hatfield neighbourhood policing team, said: “Cannabis farms are not only illegal but they present a danger to neighbouring properties as they are a serious fire risk.

"The destruction of this cannabis factory will significantly disrupt the local drugs network and make the community safer."

“There are a number of signs that a property could be being used as a cannabis factory.

"You may notice a sweet, sickly aroma or frequent visitors throughout the day and night. The property may have blacked out windows, or vents sealed/blocked to prevent the heat and smell of cannabis from inside the property escaping.

"There may also be chinks of bright light throughout the night. If you are suspicious about a property, please don’t hesitate to report it.”

