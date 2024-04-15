A teenage girl has died in an overnight crash with a lorry on the A14 that closed the road for more than 10 hours.

The collision happened on the westbound carriageway between junctions 44 and 43 at around 1.30am on Monday.

The 16-year-old girl died at the scene, said Suffolk Police. No other vehicles were involved.

The road was closed in both directions until 6.40am when the eastbound side reopened, with the westbound carriageway reopening at 11.40am.

Suffolk Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision and asking drivers to review their dashcam footage if they were in the area at the time.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference 37/20659/24.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know