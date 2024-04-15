People across southern England enjoyed the weekend sunshine as the UK recorded its hottest day of the year so far, but forecasters say that is all about to change.

The high of 21.8C was recorded in Writtle, near Chelmsford in Essex, on Saturday.

That is around 7-8C higher than is normally expected for April, say forecasters.

Despite temperatures falling on Sunday, plenty of people still enjoyed the sunny conditions.

However, that is all set to change for the week ahead.

Over the coming days, highs will struggle to reach average temperatures for the time of year, which are around 13-14C.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low single figures, bringing some chilly starts this week.

It will also be unsettled with showers and longer spells of rain at times.

