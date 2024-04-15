What kind of photo ID will you need to vote in the local elections?

Play Brightcove video

Watch a report about voter ID by ITV News reporter Kevin Ashford

For only the second year, voters must provide photographic identification to be able to vote in person in the local council and police and crime commissioner elections being held on Thursday 2 May 2024.

The widespread use of photo ID at elections was introduced in May 2023 and according to the Electoral Commission around 14,000 people did not vote after being unable to show an accepted form of photo ID during England’s local elections that month

The elections watchdog said “significantly more” people likely did not turn out because of the new voter identification policy introduced by the Conservative UK government.

Passports, driving licences and blue badges were among the IDs permitted, as were the free certificates that could be applied for ahead of the vote.

What you can use for photo ID at polling stations

a UK photocard driving licence (full or provisional)

a driving licence issued by an EU country, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, the Isle of Man or any of the Channel Islands

a UK passport

a passport issued by an EU country, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein or a Commonwealth country

a PASS card (National Proof of Age Standards Scheme)

a Blue Badge

a biometric residence permit (BRP)

a Defence Identity Card (MOD form 90)

a national identity card issued by the EU, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein

an older person’s bus pass

a disabled person’s bus pass

a Freedom Pass

People registered to vote can apply for a Voter Authority Certificate from their local council or via a government website if they do not have suitable photo ID. The deadline for applications for the May 2024 elections is 5pm on Wednesday 24 April.

Voters will also need photographic identification at the forthcoming general election when that is called.

