A 29-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a child.

Hertfordshire Police were called to Juniper Square in Hemel Hempstead at 4.40pm on Sunday "to assist with a medical emergency".

The child was taken to hospital, but died shortly afterwards, said police.

A spokesman said: “A child was taken to hospital for emergency treatment but unfortunately died a short time later.

“A 29-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident and an investigation is now under way by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire major crime unit."

The woman remained in police custody, said the spokesman.

