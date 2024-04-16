Detectives investigating a rape in a market town have moved to reassure residents that there is no "wider risk" to the public.

Suffolk Police cordoned off an area around Stowmarket Railway Station after reports of a serious sexual assault on Sunday, 7 April.

The woman, in her 20s, reported that she was approached by a man before being dragged a short distance to a riverside path and assaulted. The attack took place between 3pm and 8pm.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for Suffolk Constabulary said: "We can confirm that this investigation remains ongoing, however, based on the extensive inquiries which have taken place, there is an early indication the circumstances of the rape reported on 7 April were not as first described.

"Officers continue to work with and support the woman involved and the detectives leading the investigation would like to take this opportunity to thank the public and the media for their assistance in this inquiry.

"At this time there is not believed to be a wider risk to members of the local community."

Suffolk Police said it encouraged anyone who believes they have been the victim of a sexual assault to report it.

