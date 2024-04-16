A 69-year-old man has been charged with the murder of an elderly woman who was stabbed to death before her house was set on fire more than a decade ago.

Retired postmistress Una Crown, 86, was found dead at her home on Magazine Lane in Wisbech, on the Cambridgeshire-Norfolk border, on 13 January 2013.

Although her death was initially treated as unexplained, a post-mortem examination concluded Mrs Crown died from stab wounds to her neck and chest and a murder investigation was launched.

On Monday, Cambridgeshire police announced they had arrested a 69-year-old man more than 11 years on.

David Newton, of Magazine Close, Wisbech, has now been charged with murder and was due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Mrs Crown was found by a family member lying in the hallway of her home in Magazine Lane in a pool of blood.

Police originally suspected the pensioner had accidentally set herself alight while using her cooker.

Tests later found she had been stabbed in the neck and chest before being set on fire. The injuries to Mrs Crown's neck had been covered by a scarf.

An inquest into Ms Crown’s death in 2015 heard Cambridgeshire Police missed “clear signs” of her murder during an initial investigation in which officers believed she had died in an accident.

A TV appeal was aired on Crimewatch in March 2023, 10 years on from her death, with a reward of up to £20,000 offered for information leading to conviction.

