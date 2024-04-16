Detectives are searching for a masked man who brandished an axe as he attempted to rob a post office.

The man, described as white of medium build and wearing a black hooded top, grey jogging bottoms and grey beanie, targeted the post office in Civic Square, Tilbury in Essex.

The raid took place at around 3pm on Monday. Police were told a man entered the building and was "acting aggressively" to the staff.

He left the location with a quantity of cash and was last seen heading towards Kelvin Road area, said police. No one was hurt. Anyone with information is asked to contact Essex Police on 101 or Crimestoppers UK by calling 0800 555111.

