Play Brightcove video

Sixty firefighters spent the night tackling a blaze in a straw stack which sent a smoke plume billowing towards a nearby town.

Three engines and 18 crew remained at the scene on Tuesday with Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service expecting to stay there throughout the day.

Firefighters were called to Dagworth Lane in Haughley, near just before 9pm on Monday and found tonnes of straw alight in a field.

A fire service spokesman said: " The smoke plume is blowing towards Stowmarket and Stowupland, so we encourage residents in the vicinity to keep their windows and doors shut."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know